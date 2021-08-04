Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. 80,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

In other Everi news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.