Everipedia Market Capitalization Reaches $130.72 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $130.72 million and $11.73 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00100413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00142164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,834.87 or 0.99905739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00850124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,980,995 coins and its circulating supply is 9,867,140,334 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

