EveriToken Price Reaches $0.0064 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One EveriToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EveriToken has traded down 13% against the dollar. EveriToken has a total market cap of $145,025.31 and approximately $476.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveriToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

