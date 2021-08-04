EvidenZ (BCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00837509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00094928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043228 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

