EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Earnings Results

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.78. 140,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537 in the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.