Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, analysts expect Evofem Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evofem Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Evofem Biosciences worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

