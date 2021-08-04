Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $222.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.01 million.Evolent Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

EVH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 642,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,614 shares of company stock worth $2,454,147. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

