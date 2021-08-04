Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

