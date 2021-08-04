Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,299. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.