Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to Neutral

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $6.40 target price on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGF opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

