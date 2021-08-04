ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.20 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $30,943.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 63.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000191 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008624 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.