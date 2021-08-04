Exeedme Market Cap Tops $15.64 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.