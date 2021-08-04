Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $203,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 425.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 91,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 67.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 173.5% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

