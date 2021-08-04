Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.
Exelon Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
