Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.