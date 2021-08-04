Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 98,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,750. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

