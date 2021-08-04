Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

