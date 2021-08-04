Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 105,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,750. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

