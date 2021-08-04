ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.95

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.95 and last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.39.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

