eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $12.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 7,282,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,967. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.77 and a beta of 2.83. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

