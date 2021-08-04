Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $831,115.26 and $1,969.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,827.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.60 or 0.06896222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.16 or 0.01378848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00360816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00129922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00607997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00354651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00298515 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

