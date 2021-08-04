Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

