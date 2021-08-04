Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $44.25

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.25, but opened at $42.20. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $43.35, with a volume of 512 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

