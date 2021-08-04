extraDNA Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. extraDNA has a market cap of $431,316.21 and approximately $154,457.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,879.52 or 1.00183821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.24 or 0.01166244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00341044 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.49 or 0.00400668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006197 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.