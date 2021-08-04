Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,690. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

