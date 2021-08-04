Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $67.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 billion and the highest is $69.34 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $267.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $307.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
