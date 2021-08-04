Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.72 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $67.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 billion and the highest is $69.34 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $267.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.98 billion to $307.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

