Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 6.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

