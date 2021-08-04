Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. 361,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,984,430. The company has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

