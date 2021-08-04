EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,359 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.67% of EZCORP worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EZCORP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.49.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $184.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

