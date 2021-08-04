F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Buys 2,827 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 119,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $73,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

