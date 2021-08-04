Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,705 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $138,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.26 on Wednesday, reaching $359.50. 725,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.96. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.
In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
