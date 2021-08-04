Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,705 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $138,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.26 on Wednesday, reaching $359.50. 725,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.96. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

