Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $379,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded up $9.10 on Wednesday, hitting $360.34. 692,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

