FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS opened at $357.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

