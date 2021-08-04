Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$20.50 at Cormark

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax India from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of FIH.U traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.02. 53,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,589. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.48.

In related news, Director Christopher Douglas Hodgson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,524.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,312.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

