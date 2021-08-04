Family Capital Trust Co Has $161.20 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,256 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,392 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 45.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $161,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,097 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $572.92. The firm has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

