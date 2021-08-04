Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 141,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,474. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.