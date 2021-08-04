Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,225. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

