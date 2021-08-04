FansTime (FTI) Price Up 26.9% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $916,207.57 and approximately $2.21 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

