Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Tops $625.41 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Fantom has a total market cap of $625.41 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00060936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.23 or 0.00850377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

