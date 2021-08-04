Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

