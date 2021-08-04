Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Sells $1,936,269.10 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 86,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,724. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.