Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $690,573.24 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,769,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,218. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

