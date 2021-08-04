Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Position Boosted by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Fastly comprises approximately 6.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fastly worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Fastly by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fastly by 11,538.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 69,805 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The company had a trading volume of 94,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,770,036 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

