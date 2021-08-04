Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.650-$-0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.34 million.Fastly also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.

Fastly stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 9,086,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,877. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98. Fastly has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,770,036 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.