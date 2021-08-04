Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $82-85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.91 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.650-$-0.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 7,769,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,460,609. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

