Fathom (FTHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Fathom to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $557,643.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,105,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTHM shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

