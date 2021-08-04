Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. The company had a trading volume of 387,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

