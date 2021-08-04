Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

FRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.28. 387,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,479. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

