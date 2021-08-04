Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 387,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,479. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

