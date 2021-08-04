Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 387,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,410. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.