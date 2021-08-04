Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,683 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.